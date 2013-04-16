PHOTO: Barack Obama On The Phone With The FBI About The Boston Explosions

The White House Flickr account just posted this photo of President Barack Obama receiving a phone briefing from FBI Director Robert Mueller on the investigation and response to the Boston Marathon explosions Monday afternoon.



Sitting with the President are White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and Lisa Monaco, assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.

According to a White House pool report, Obama has also been briefed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano on the situation in Boston.

White House Flickr

