PHOTO: NYPD Beefs Up Time Square Patrol After Boston Explosions

Reuters World Editor Clare Richardson tweets this photo of the escalated police presence in New York’s Times Square after Monday’s explosions at the Boston Marathon.



New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Monday that the NYPD has deployed “1,000 members assigned to counter-terrorism duties” in response to the incident in Boston.

Times Square right now pic.twitter.com/bK1ltGBL35 — Clare Richardson (@clarerrrr) April 15, 2013





