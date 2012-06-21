This New Tampa Bay Rays Uniform Reminds Us How Awful Baseball Unis Were In The 1970s

Like most baseball teams, the Tampa Bay Rays occasionally play a “Turn Back the Clock” game in throwback uniforms. But when you have only been around since 1998, there is not a lot to throw back to. So, in most seasons, the Rays have worn throwback uniforms of local minor league teams.



Well, this season they are going retro with a twist. They will wear a uniform for the 1979 Tampa Bay Rays. Or at least they are going to wear what their uniform might have looked like if the team existed in 1979.

And oh my. That is a little bit old school San Diego Padres, a lot of blue and a whole lotta 1970s…

Photo: Tampa Bay Rays

