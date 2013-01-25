Here's The New Logo For The NBA's New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Hornets will rebrand themselves this afternoon as the New Orleans Pelicans. And here’s a look at the team’s new colours and logo.



Also, if there is any concern that a Pelican is not “mean” enough to be a good mascot, you might want to check out the video below, or any of the dozens of videos on YouTube under “Pelicans Attack.“

Photo: New Orleans Pelicans



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.