Here's The New Logo For The NBA's New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Hornets will rebrand themselves this afternoon as the New Orleans Pelicans. And here’s a look at the team’s new colours and logo.
Also, if there is any concern that a Pelican is not “mean” enough to be a good mascot, you might want to check out the video below, or any of the dozens of videos on YouTube under “Pelicans Attack.“
Photo: New Orleans Pelicans
