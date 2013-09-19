This Gorgeous Photo Of The New Dreamliner Should Convince You Boeing's Problems Are Over

Alex Davies

On Tuesday, Boeing’s newest Dreamliner took to the air for the first time. The completion of the flawless five-hour flight is excellent news for the Dreamliner program, which has suffered delays, fires, and a mandatory grounding order from the FAA.

Boeing has booked 388 orders for the new plane, the 787-9, which holds more passengers and can fly farther than the original 787-8. But if you aren’t convinced that Boeing is fully back on track, this photo of the 787-9 flying past Mt Rainier may do the trick.

Boeing 787-9 maiden test flight mount mt rainierBoeing

