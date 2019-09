The Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, but the victory did not come without a little bit of pain.

Jim McIsaac of Newsday captured this amazing photo of the exact moment an errant ball struck Wizards coach Randy Wittman in the face. Ouch indeed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.