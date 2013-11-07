The Photo Of Michael Bloomberg Meeting With New York's Next Mayor Is Priceless

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is meeting with Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio Wednesday morning, fresh off a de Blasio’s dominating, 49-point win in Tuesday’s election.

Bloomberg, who has made no secret of his distaste with de Blasio’s campaign, looks thrilled to be there:

De Blasio became New York City’s first Democratic mayor in 20 years with the victory Tuesday night over Republican Joe Lhota. De Blasio, 52, will take office in January.

