A photo of mice brawling in a London tube station just won a major photography award

Sam Rowley / Wildlife Photographer of the Year Two mice fighting on a London Underground train platform.

An amazing photo captures what appears to be mice fighting inside a tube station in London.

The photo, called “Station Squabble,” was taken by Sam Rowley and is part of the Natural History Museum in London’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

It won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award after a public vote.

Rowley said in a press release: “It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown. I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.”

The photo can now be seen at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum until May 31.

Unfortunately, fistfights happen from time to time in public places, and metro stations are no exception. We usually think of people brawling, though, not mice.

Yet that appears to be exactly what happened at a tube station in London – and the fight was caught on camera.

Photographers from 100 countries submitted 48,000 entries for this year’s edition of the competition.

Taken with a Nikon D500 camera, Rowley’s photo – titled “Station Squabble” – captured a dispute that “lasted a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways.”

The photo won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award, garnering about 28,000 public votes. It was announced as the winner on February 12.

