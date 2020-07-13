Meghan Markle's $76 dress shows her style is completely different post royal life

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex now lives in Beverly Hills with Prince Harry and their son, Archie.

Meghan Markle wore a floaty, white linen dress with a straw hat and ballet flats while out in Beverly Hills with Prince Harry.

The $US76 dress is a stark contrast to Markle’s royal wardrobe, which consisted of designer gowns and fascinators.

For instance, the Duchess of Sussex wore a $US1,285 Victoria Beckham dress to the Endeavour Fund Awards, one of her final royal engagements back in March.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle‘s latest affordable outfit shows her post-royal style is evolving.

The Duchess of Sussex, who resigned from royal duties earlier this year, wore a $US76 (£60) white MagicLinen dress while out in Beverly Hills with Prince Harry over the weekend.

She accessorized the floaty, sleeveless dress with a straw hat, ballet flats, sunglasses, a black shoulder bag, and a white mask.

MagicLinen Markle wore this $US76 dress from MagicLinen.

Markle has been keeping things informal for her video call appearances, too. She wore a white shirt and styled her hair in loose waves for a recent video engagement with Prince Harry and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

She also wore what appeared to be a purple shirt with minimal makeup for a surprise video call with a Smart Works client earlier this year.

Smart Works/YouTube The Duchess of Sussex during a video call with a Smart Works client.

The casual outfits are a stark contrast to Markle’s royal wardrobe, in terms of both style and affordability.

The duchess’ most recent public engagements were during her farewell tour of the UK in March. She wore mostly designer outfits for the tour, opting for a $US1,285 Victoria Beckham dress to the Endeavour Fund Awards.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Markle and Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards.

She then wore a striking red $US1,693 Safiyaa caped dress to the Mountbatten Festival of Music with Prince Harry.

For her final royal engagement at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, she chose an emerald Emilia Wickstead cape dress and matching fascinator.

Read more:

All of the looks Meghan Markle wore during her final royal tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say we need to acknowledge our unconscious bias: ‘We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now’

11 photos show Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thriving after leaving royal life behind

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.