PHOTO: Mark Zuckerberg Giving Nicolas Sarkozy A Facebook Hoodie

Before appearing at eG8 Forum for an interview by Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a one-on-one chat with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysée Palace.



He was dressed for the occasion but also gave Sarkozy a Facebook hoodie. French reporter Geoffrey La Rocca got the photo, and here it is:

Photo: Geoffrey La Rocca

