PHOTO: Mark Zuckerberg Giving Nicolas Sarkozy A Facebook Hoodie

Before appearing at eG8 Forum for an interview by Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a one-on-one chat with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysée Palace.
He was dressed for the occasion but also gave Sarkozy a Facebook hoodie. French reporter Geoffrey La Rocca got the photo, and here it is:
Photo: Geoffrey La Rocca
Don’t Miss These Stunning Facts About Internet Economics →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.