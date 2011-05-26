PHOTO: Mark Zuckerberg Giving Nicolas Sarkozy A Facebook Hoodie

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Before appearing at eG8 Forum for an interview by Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a one-on-one chat with French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysée Palace. 

He was dressed for the occasion but also gave Sarkozy a Facebook hoodie. French reporter Geoffrey La Rocca got the photo, and here it is:

nicolas sarkozy mark zuckerberg facebook hoodie eg8

Photo: Geoffrey La Rocca

