Former Governor Mark Sanford Made His First Public Appearance With Mistress-Turned-Fiancee

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford publicly appeared for the first time Tuesday night with his fiancee, Maria Belen Chapur, nearly four years after their extramarital affair originally tore down his rising political career.



After winning the Republican nomination in the race for the state’s 1st Congressional District in a runoff on Tuesday, Sanford thanked Chapur for struggling through the campaign with him. Chapur did not address the crowd or reporters.

Sanford is now set to square off against Elizabeth Colbert Busch, the sister of comedian Stephen Colbert, in the general election for the seat.

Here’s a photo of Sanford and Chapur:

