PHOTO: Marissa Mayer Brings doughnuts To Flickr, Hangs Out With Its Designers

Marissa Mayer’s plan to revitalize Yahoo will involve a heavy emphasis on “products” as opposed to “media”.



One of its most popular, but overlooked products is Flickr, the photo sharing site that’s been smoked by Instagram and Facebook.

As soon as Mayer was named CEO of Yahoo, a bunch of Flickr lovers begged her to invest in the site and bring it back to life. We have no idea if she’s going to do that or not, but we do know she was hanging out with the team, getting a walk through of the plans for the product.

Below you can see a photo posted on Flickr of Mayer getting a tour of what they’re working on. She even brought doughnuts for the team, which you can see in another photo.

Photo: Screenshot/Protohiro/Flickr

Update: Here’s another photo of Mayer.

Photo: Phil Dokas/Flickr

