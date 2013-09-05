This Photo Shows The Complete Madness Of The First Week Of College Classes

Peter Jacobs

Today is the first day of classes at Brown University, and it would seem that a lot of people are still trying to figure out their schedule.

Just to venture a guess, not everyone is going to be able add the class below, or it’s going to be a very uncomfortable semester for a lot of students.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.