The Best Celebrations From The London 2012 Olympic Games

The Olympics are held up as this great event where everyone from all over the globe comes together to revel in the joys of sportsmanship and camaraderie.The last two weeks certainly proved this to be true, but as the saying goes, “to the victor go the spoils.”
And by “spoils” we mean getting to celebrate a win whichever way you please.
We’ve put together some of the greatest celebratory images from the summer games so you can relive what it was like for these athletes to win on the world’s greatest stage.
Enjoy.
German discus thrower Robert Harting wildly ripped his shirt off and ran around the hurdles track after taking gold
David Rudisha of Kenya broke his own 800-meter record and couldn't have picked a better or more understated way of expressing his joy
Great family moment from British brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, who won gold and bronze, respectively, in the triathlon
15-year-old Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania struggles to hold back tears after taking gold in the 100-meter breaststroke
Australian women's basketball can't believe they just hit a crazy half court three-pointer to take a game to overtime
Jo-Willy Tsonga releases all of his emotions after winning the longest tennis match in Olympic history
Aly Raisman realises she's just been awarded the bronze medal in the balance beam after a score change
BONUS USAIN BOLT: He steals a photographer's camera and takes pictures of the crowd after winning the 200 meters
