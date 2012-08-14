The Best Celebrations From The London 2012 Olympic Games

Aly Raisman

The Olympics are held up as this great event where everyone from all over the globe comes together to revel in the joys of sportsmanship and camaraderie.The last two weeks certainly proved this to be true, but as the saying goes, “to the victor go the spoils.”

And by “spoils” we mean getting to celebrate a win whichever way you please.

We’ve put together some of the greatest celebratory images from the summer games so you can relive what it was like for these athletes to win on the world’s greatest stage.

Enjoy.

German discus thrower Robert Harting wildly ripped his shirt off and ran around the hurdles track after taking gold

USWNT would probably prefer to forget those terrible cartwheels from their game against New Zealand

David Rudisha of Kenya broke his own 800-meter record and couldn't have picked a better or more understated way of expressing his joy

We don't think Misty May-Treanor could've been more stoked about heading back to the Olympic finals

France defeats USA's star-studded 4x100 relay team for the gold medal

Alex Morgan after her big assist put USA up 1-0 in the gold medal match versus Japan

China's Dong Dong takes gold in trampoline

Usain Bolt strikes the pose after another 100-meter gold medal

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe overcome with joy upon winning the gold medal

Great family moment from British brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, who won gold and bronze, respectively, in the triathlon

Andy Murray on the verge of becoming wolf man after defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals

The U.S. gymnastics team celebrates after winning gold over Russia in the team competition

Rebecca Soni fist pumps after breaking her own world record in the 200-meter breaststroke

Judoka Kyla Harrison holds up the flag after becoming first American to win gold in Judo

This is just weird. The throne Olympic cyclists sit on before getting their medals

15-year-old Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania struggles to hold back tears after taking gold in the 100-meter breaststroke

Australian women's basketball can't believe they just hit a crazy half court three-pointer to take a game to overtime

Jo-Willy Tsonga releases all of his emotions after winning the longest tennis match in Olympic history

Aly Raisman realises she's just been awarded the bronze medal in the balance beam after a score change

The entire decathlon field poses for a group photo post-race

North Korean weightlifter Un Guk Kim celebrates a new world record

BONUS USAIN BOLT: He steals a photographer's camera and takes pictures of the crowd after winning the 200 meters

The Olympics weren't cheerful all the time...

