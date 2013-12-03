Over 1,000 London Cyclists Played Dead In The Street To Protest For Safer Roads

Hundreds of cyclists played dead in a central London street on Friday night as part of a protest against dangerous traffic conditions in the city, according to Yahoo! News.

They lay on the ground with their bikes outside the headquarters of Transport for London, which runs the capital’s transportation networks. The “die-in” lasted fifteen minutes and was organised after six cyclists were killed in London in just two weeks, the BBC reported.

The protests organisers are calling for better infrastructure for cyclists, and more funding for cycling infrastructure. There’s no word yet on whether their demands will be met, but the “die-in” made for an impressive sight.

This photo was Tweeted by Meredith Frost, a producer for ABC News:

London cyclists stage a “die-in” to protest dangerous road conditions and cyclist deaths (via @DonnachadhMc) pic.twitter.com/vfOHusoMKy

— Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) December 1, 2013

