PHOTO: All Five Living Presidents Together — Plus George H.W. Bush's Awesome Socks

All five living Presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter — gathered in Dallas, Texas today for the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential centre And Bush Presidential Library.



Here’s a rare photo of the world’s most exclusive club. Note that George H.W. Bush is rocking awesome socks, per usual:

