A leopard and a black panther were photographed together in a rare moment

Mithun HThe black panther appears to be the leopard’s shadow.
- A photographer has shared a striking photo of a black panther and leopard together.
- India-based wildlife photographer Mithun H captured the pair in the perfect position, as if the panther is the leopard’s shadow.
- The pair are a couple, which Mithun named “The Eternal Couple.”
- He waited for six days in the same spot to capture the moment.
- “You don’t see that often. Probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mithun told Bored Panda. “I could wait for six years for a moment like this.”
