LeBron James Jr. Is Apparently Already A Powerful Force In The NBA

Cork Gaines

When LeBron James spoke with the media about winning this season’s Most Valuable Player award, his seven-year old son, LeBron Jr., was on hand and looking sharp in a suit. But what was most interesting about LeBron Jr.’s appearance, was wear he was sitting.

In a seat reserved for a “HEAT Executive.”

Now that is nepotism.

 

LeBron James Jr.

Photo: NBA TV (via @marcel_mutoni)

