LeBron James Jr. Is Apparently Already A Powerful Force In The NBA

When LeBron James spoke with the media about winning this season’s Most Valuable Player award, his seven-year old son, LeBron Jr., was on hand and looking sharp in a suit. But what was most interesting about LeBron Jr.’s appearance, was wear he was sitting.
In a seat reserved for a “HEAT Executive.”
Now that is nepotism.
Photo: NBA TV (via @marcel_mutoni)
