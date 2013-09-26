United's Terminal At Los Angeles International Airport Flooded This Morning [PHOTO]

The United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) flooded this morning, according to the airport’s police force.

An airport spokesperson said the flooding started at 9:05 a.m. local time, and was caused by a pipe burst. Plumbers stopped the leak by 9:27, and are now cleaning up the area.

She said no flights were delayed.

The LAXPD has deleted a tweet it posted this morning, including this photo of the flooding:

