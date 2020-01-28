Time will honour the late Kobe Bryant with a cover featuring his final bow

Meredith Cash
Michael Muller/CPi Syndication, courtesy TimeTIME will honour Kobe Bryant with a cover that will hit newsstands Friday, January 31.
  • NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday.
  • He was 41 years old.
  • The Black Mamba was known as a fierce competitor and one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play in the NBA.
  • TIME will honour Bryant with a cover that will hit newsstands Friday, January 31.
  • The new cover features a photo of his final bow as captured by CPi Syndication’s Michael Muller.
  • Check out the TIME cover honouring Bryant below:
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Muller/CPi Syndication, courtesy TimeThe late Kobe Bryant will be honoured with a TIME cover featuring a photo of his final bow captured by CPi Syndication’s Michael Muller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.