Incredible photo shows Klay Thompson shooting -- and making -- a shot from a ridiculous distance

Klay Thompson has delivered for the Golden State Warriors in the biggest moments this postseason.
He set an NBA record for most made three-pointers in a playoff game in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals with 11 threes while the Warriors staved off elimination.
Now, in Game 5, with the Warriors on the brink of a second straight championship, Thompson delivered again in the first half, knocking down six three-pointers en route to 26 points.
As Steve Noah of Operation Sports pointed out, one angle on ABC’s replay shows Thompson releasing, and later hitting, a three-pointer from absurd range.
Wow.
Here’s the full shot.
