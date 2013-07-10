Justin Bieber Posed With The Stanley Cup Cementing His Status As A Bandwagon Sports Fan

Peter Hassen, who works in the front office for the Chicago Blackhawks, sent out a tweet this evening showing Justin Bieber posing with the Stanley Cup.



In the background a Blackhawks jersey is hanging with “Bieber” across the back and the no. 6.

Bieber is well known for his love of all sports teams, especially the teams that are doing well. So this image won’t do much for his reputation as a bandwagon fan…

The Biebs meets THE CUP!!! pic.twitter.com/oh4AvDbYbT — Peter Hassen (@PJHASSEN) July 10, 2013

