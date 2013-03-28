Joe Biden Made A Surprise Visit To The Delaware University Women's Basketball Locker Room Last Night

Vice President Joe Biden was a surprise guest at the Delaware University women’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament game Tuesday, in which it upset North Carolina, 78-69.



Afterward, he greeted Delaware’s players in the Blue Hens’ locker room.

“It was an amazing game to watch,” Biden said in an instalment of “Being Biden,” the White House’s recurring series into Biden’s experiences. “They never, never gave up. They were losing most of the game, and they came back to put it over the top.”

Delaware moved on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, behind 33 points from star Elena Delle Donne.

Here’s a photo of Biden with the players Tuesday night:

White House

