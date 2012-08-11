Did This Comedian Go Too Far Dressing As Joe Paterno With Two Kids Wearing Only Towels?

Comedy Central hosted a roast for Roseanne Barr last weekend, but the person everybody is talking about is comedian Jeff Ross, who showed up to the show dressed Joe Paterno, which by itself is not a big deal. But he was escorted by two young men in nothing but football helmets and bath towels.



The reference is obviously to the young boys that were raped by Paterno’s former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. So yeah, Ross is making a joke about child rape.

Insensitive? Too far? Unfunny? All of the above?

Photo: Twitter.com/CanadianMike101

