A photo from Fight Island shows the painful, lasting effects a brutal body kick can have on a championship fighter's body

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Jan Blachowicz kicked Dominick Reyes, and you can see the damage it caused in the next photo.

Jan Blachowicz beat Dominick Reyes by knockout in the second round of a light heavyweight title bout on Fight Island on Saturday, September 26.

But before Blachowicz got the win, he landed a kick so powerful that bruising littered Reyes’ torso in an instant.

UFC photographer Josh Hedges was Octagonside at the Flash Forum to get a close-up photo of the damage.

You can see his photo below.

A photo from Fight Island shows the painful, lasting effects a brutal, well-timed, body kick can have on a championship fighter body.

The UFC returned to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for a six week, five event residency in the quarantined bubble, with UFC 253 opening the festival.

A new light heavyweight champion was anointed in the co-main event on Saturday, September 26, with Jan Blachowicz displaying his power in the second round, finishing Dominick Reyes by knockout.

But before his win, a photographer captured the moment which shows the damage a fighter can suffer when a kick lands full whack.

Josh Hedges, who works for UFC parent company Zuffa LLC, was Octagonside at the Flash Forum for the fight.

Here’s the bruising he documented:

Blachowicz was rewarded with a $US50,000 performance-related bonus for finishing Reyes, and advanced his record to 27 wins (eight knockouts, nine submissions, and 10 decisions) against eight losses.

