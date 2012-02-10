Ancient Baseball Pitcher Jamie Moyer Is Selling His $5 Million Seattle Home

Photo: Realtor

Jamie Moyer will embark on his 20-fifth season as a Major League pitcher in 2012 after signing with the Colorado Rockies.The Rockies are Moyer’s seventh team, but most of the time he’s kept an offseason home in the Seattle, Washington area. One which he recently put up for sale at a $5.35 million price, according to Realtor.com.



The 7,100 square-foot home was built in 1933 with numerous upgrades done over the years and features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

(All photos are from Realtor.com)

