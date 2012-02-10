Ancient Baseball Pitcher Jamie Moyer Is Selling His $5 Million Seattle Home

Lorenzo Arguello
Jamie Moyer Seattle Home For Sale

Photo: Realtor

Jamie Moyer will embark on his 20-fifth season as a Major League pitcher in 2012 after signing with the Colorado Rockies.The Rockies are Moyer’s seventh team, but most of the time he’s kept an offseason home in the Seattle, Washington area. One which he recently put up for sale at a $5.35 million price, according to Realtor.com.

The 7,100 square-foot home was built in 1933 with numerous upgrades done over the years and features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

(All photos are from Realtor.com)

One of the bedrooms has its own coffee maker and mini fridge. Nice!

Enjoy a quiet bath with serene surroundings

Ample office space

Quite the spacious kitchen

Wraparound staircase

A large rec room with old school brick floors

No home would be complete without a pool

We're not sure what this area is for, but it's got some swanky features

Never leave home when you go to the movies

