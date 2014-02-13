PHOTOS: This Is Supposedly The IPhone 6

We now have a pretty good idea about what the next iPhone is going to look like.

Blogger Sonny Dickson says he’s gotten his hands on the casings Apple is planning to use for the iPhone 6. He says that it will be thinner, and it will have a bigger screen. The phone will look like a cross between an iPad Air and an iPod Touch, says Dickson.

He also has photos of the iPhone 6 casing, but he cautions “I’m not 100% sure this is the real back housing.”

Dickson has an excellent track record. He was first to leak the iPhone 5C, which came in plastic colours. He was also one of the first to leak the casings for the iPad Air, and the iPad Mini with Retina.

Dickson wasn’t the only one with photos of this casing. A random twitter account was blasting out images today that match.

Here are those images, as well as a big one from Dickson:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.