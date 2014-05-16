What The IPhone 6 Might Look Like Next To The Rest Of Apple's Product Lines

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6 is expected to be released in the fall, and people really, really want to know what it’s going to look like. We’ve published some spectacular concept designs that feature the phone’s most-rumoured new feature — a bigger screen. It looks like the iPhone 6 will definitely have a 4.7-inch screen (the current iPhone 5 series has only a 4-inch screen). Apple might also release a gigantic 5-inch “phablet” version, too.

The folks at 9to5 Mac recently put together a video showing a mockup of how a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 might look against Apple’s existing line of phones and iPads. Here’s the most interesting shot from that video (below). We’ve added the product names for clarity:

The device that’s disappearing off the edge of the screen is the much larger iPad Air, of course.

What is perhaps most noticeable here is that at even at 4.7 inches, an iPhone 6 won’t be all that much bigger than an iPhone 5S. It will still be visibly smaller than Samsung’s Galaxy S5 and Note 3, for instance.

