An Intense Photo Of A Native American Confronting A Cleveland Indians Fan In Red Face

Prior to the team’s home opener, a group of people are protesting the continued use of the Cleveland Indians name and the Chief Wahoo mascot.

Robert Roche, an Apache Native American, is one of those protestors and he came face-to-face with an Indians fan who was dressed as Chief Wahoo, including red face paint. That meeting led to the photo below.

It is unclear what was said between the two. But it is a sad image that puts a face to an offensive mascot that too many sports fans think is just a silly cartoon.

Here’s one of those times when the phrase “Only in Cleveland” is actually an understatement. #Cleveland #Indians pic.twitter.com/rFlzrqNz4q

— Cleveland Frowns (@ClevelandFrowns) April 4, 2014

The use of redface by Indians fans is not new. A group of men were featured prominently during the telecast of last year’s American League Wild Card game.

The Indians have made steps to deemphasize the Chief Wahoo mascot, replacing the logo with the letter C as their primary logo.

Here is another photo of the group protesting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.