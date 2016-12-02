Photo from the day before the election shows just how sure Democrats were Clinton would win

On November 7, a day before Donald Trump pulled off a stunning victory, Hillary Clinton signed a copy of Newsweek’s “Madame President” issue for a supporter in Pennsylvania. It was a prophecy that never came to be.

It’s common practice for magazines to print issues for both candidates in a national election. Because most polls showed Clinton ahead on election day by a wide margin, Newsweek went ahead printed 125,000 issues with Clinton on the cover, according to The Blaze. Some of them leaked out into circulation.

Newsweek came under fire after Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the title story “Soviet in its devotion” to Clinton on Wednesday evening.

Matt Cooper, the political editor of Newsweek, agreed with Carlson, calling the story “embarrassing.” Cooper pointed out that the story was written by a subcontractor, and was not reviewed by anyone who worked for Newsweek.

