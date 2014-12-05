PHOTO: Here's What Happened To A Truck Higher Than The Overpass It Tried To Go Under

Simon Thomsen

Victorian Police have just posted this photo of a truck that tried to make it under the rail overpass in Montague Street, South Melbourne without enough clearance.

Good luck to the driver as he explains this one to his boss.

Bad luck to the motorists behind him. The accident happened just after 11am. As police said, expect delays.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.