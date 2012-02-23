PHOTO: Here's The Awesome (And Creepy) Don Zimmer Teddy Bear The Rays Will Be Giving Away

Don Zimmer, the former manager of the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs (among others), current coach of the Tampa Bay Rays, and one-time dance partner for Pedro Martinez, will be celebrating his 63rd year in professional baseball this season.



And to celebrate the occasion, the Rays will be handing out “Zim Bears” to fans on June 29th.

Is it awesome or is it creepy? Yes. But at least it isn’t another bobblehead. So +1 for originality.

Photo: RaysIndex.com

