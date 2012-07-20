Here's Jeremy Lin With His New Houston Rockets Jersey

Jeremy Lin was introduced to the media yesterday as the newest member of the Houston Rockets. When asked about his new contract, Lin said (via CNN) the thing he is most excited about “isn’t necessarily X amount of dollars. It is that [he] signed a 3-year deal.” He added that the amount the Rockets were willing to pay showed “their investment and their belief” in him as a player.



Photo: AP Images

