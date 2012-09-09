Here Is The Embarrassing Blown Call That May Have Cost The Yankees Their Division Lead

The Yankees, with a 1-game lead in the AL East were trailing the second place Orioles in the ninth inning tonight when Mark Teixeira came to the plate with one out and the tying run on third base. Teixeira then hit a groundball that the Orioles turned into a game ending double-play. Or at least that is how the umpires saw it.



Teixeira (foolishly) slid into first base, and replays showed that he clearly beat the throw. So instead of a tie game, the O’s and Yankees are now tied atop the AL East. But hey, who needs replay?

Here’s the telling screencap…

Photo: YES Network

