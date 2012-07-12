Here Are Bryce Harper's Ridiculous Gold Shoes That Had All-Star Fans Cringing Last Night

Bryce Harper is only 19 years old, so it is expected that he will do things that older sports fans might not be used to. And there are those that think a 19-year-old should be a little more demure and respectful of the game.



But that didn’t stop everybody’s favourite clown from unleashing the wild gold shoes seen below for last night’s all-star game.

Of course, crazy shoes are not new at the mid-summer classic, and other players were wearing colourful stylings last night. But leave it to the teenager to take it a step further (click on image for a larger view)…

Photo: Fox Sports

