Crazy Photo Of A Golfer Walking Through 111 Wolf Sculptures On A Course

This is a photo of David Klein playing in last weekend’s New Zealand Open and it appears as though he just found himself in the midst of some mutated wolves or possibly the set of a werewolf movie.

While the wolves may look real, they are actually 111 sculptures of wolves purchased from a Chinese artist and added to the Hills Golf Club course by the course’s architect.

Crazy.

Here is another photo with Tom Bond taking a shot with the wolves lurking behind.

