Here's what it's like to go to a 'Magic: The Gathering' tournament

Business Insider/James CookLots of people playing Magic: The Gathering.
Magic: The Gathering is an American card game that started in 1993. Players square off against each other using armies of fantasy monsters. It’s like Pokémon mixed with Yu-Gi-Oh!, but twice as complicated.
There’s a huge fanbase for the game — and they like to get together to play it socially. Sometimes that can just be meeting up casually, but they also hold large tournaments.
Business Insider went along to the 2015 London Grand Prix to see what it was like:
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
Some fans were waiting to get posters and cards signed by Aleksi Briclot, an artist who paints the images for cards.
Business Insider/James Cook
Lots of trading stalls around the outside of the tournament were selling Magic: The Gathering cards.
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
