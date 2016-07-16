This photo from the new season of The Walking Dead is making me even more annoyed with the show

The sixth season of AMC’s zombie juggernaut “The Walking Dead” ended with a frustrating cliffhanger — one of the main characters was brutally beaten to death by the new villain, Negan. Except, viewers couldn’t see who the victim was. They have had to wait seven months to find out who had just been killed.

AMC has shared the first official photo from the upcoming season, via Entertainment Weekly, and it doesn’t answer any questions. Actually, it’s hardly a new photo at all — the still just shows Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, pointing his barbed wire bat at one of the (unseen) victims. There’s no blood on the bat, so it looks like he hasn’t done the deed yet.

We haven’t learned anything new.

The network has also shared a poster for “The Walking Dead” they made for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. It’s essentially just the reverse angle of the first still.

“The Walking Dead” is going to have a panel at Comic-Con, and most of the cast along with the showrunners will be there. It’s unclear if there’s going to be a new trailer or, frankly, what they’re going to talk about. The extreme nature of the cliffhanger and their efforts to keep this mystery alive for more than half a year seems like it could leave them rather hamstrung in terms of what they can promote.

Any footage from the trailer could reveal, through process of elimination, who lived and who died in the season six finale. As could any wrong answer.

“The Walking Dead” is a largely enjoyable and often frustrating show. The way they ended last season has kept people talking about the show, but not in the most rewarding way. Maybe we’ll find out more at Comic-Con next weekend, or maybe AMC will keep stringing us along until October when the season premieres.

