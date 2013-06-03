Here's A Spy Shot From Billionaire Sean Parker's 'Elegant, Tasteful, And Magical' Wedding

Former Facebook President, Sean Parker got married over the weekend.

There was a lot of gossip, and hype heading into his wedding, with rumours flying of a crazy, Game of Thrones-themed event.

It’s unclear if that happened, but one of the John Perry Barlow tweeted this photo, which makes it look like a fairly normal event.

He said, “Forget what you heard about Sean Parker’s wedding. It [was] elegant, tasteful, and magical.” 

