This Photo Of Dancing At A Hindu Religious Festival Is Utterly Mesmerizing

We can’t stop looking at this photo from a Hindu festival in the western India.

Taken by by Amit Dave of Reuters, it shows a bunch of devotees performing the traditional folk dance Garba at Navratri. The puja celebrates various forms of Hindu goddesses.

Based on the way that the picture turned out, the worship seems to be working.

REUTERS/Amit Dave Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat Oct. 12, 2013.

