Fox Is Already Promoting Super Bowl 48 With An Ice-Covered Graphic

Even though we can still see Super Bowl 47 in the rear-view mirror, it is apparently not too soon for Fox to start promoting next year’s Big Game in New Jersey. And their first graphic is not shying away from acknowledging what some fear might end up being the Super Bowl with the worst weather ever.



The graphic, which Erin Andrews uploaded to Twitter, includes Fox Sports’ animated robot “Cleatus” standing next to the Super Bowl XLVIII logo and covered in icicles. The caption refers to the Super Bowl as “the biggest, boldest and coldest event in television history.”

Photo: Twitter.com/ErinAndrews

