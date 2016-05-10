One photo shows the incredible firepower of the US-led coalition against ISIS

Alex Lockie

In the photo below, soldiers and airmen from the international coalition to thwart ISIS stand in front of some of the most powerful military aircraft in the world.

Operation inherent resolve coalition air forces isisOperation Inherent Resolve

From left to right, we see a U-2 spy plane, a KC-10 tanker, an F-15 Eagle, an F-18 jet in front of an E-3, a KC-30A tanker, an F-22 Raptor, and an RQ-4 Global Hawk drone.

