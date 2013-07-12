PHOTO: The Fire On Asiana Flight 214 Totally Charred The Inside Of The Plane

The National Transportation Safety Board released a new photo from the aftermath of Asiana Flight 214 that shows what a fire did to the inside of the Boeing 777.



That fire started soon after the crash landing, and nearly all the passengers reached safety before it entered the cabin.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman said that according to an emergency responder, the part of the plane shown in the below photo was still intact by the time he entered the cabin.

But the fire did eventually take its toll. Everything is charred:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.