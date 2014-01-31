Here's How FDR Celebrated His Birthday On A Luxurious Boeing Plane During WWII

71 years ago today, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in the midst of the World War II, celebrated his 61st birthday on board the Boeing Model 314, better known as the Clipper.

The Clipper, named for an especially fast kind of sailing ship, could cover a range of 3,500 miles, enough to cross the Pacific Ocean, and had room for 74 passengers. It was a luxurious way to travel, with dressing rooms and a dining salon that could be converted into a lounge or bridal suite.

Used by Pan American World Airways in the late 1930s, the Clipper was pressed into military service when the U.S. entered the war. And that’s how FDR ended up cutting his birthday cake on board:

Thanks to the Pan Am Historical Foundation for sharing this photo.

