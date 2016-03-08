Incredible photo shows baseball fan saving a child from a flying bat

Major League Baseball teams are working to improve safety conditions at ballparks in order to better protect fans from foul balls and errant bats, and a recent photograph from Pittsburgh Tribute-Review photographer Christopher Horner at an otherwise forgettable Pirates vs. Braves spring training game shows exactly why.

Horner perfectly captured the exact moment that a man stuck his arm in front of an inattentive young fan in order to prevent a flying bat from connecting with the boy’s face.

Here’s the shot:

Just want to RT this awesome photo by @Hornerfoto1 of dude saving kid from facial surgery during Sat #Pirates game pic.twitter.com/hD35aZTVQU

— Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) March 6, 2016

And here’s just a split-second later. The man’s forearm appears to have deflected the bat entirely.

@BiertempfelTrib The two frames showing just how close the bat was to the boy’s head. pic.twitter.com/7VwnfWp8L1

— Christopher Horner (@Hornerfoto1) March 6, 2016

Hats off to this guy, who saved a young fan from a broken nose, and possibly worse.

