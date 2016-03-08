Incredible photo shows baseball fan saving a child from a flying bat

Emmett Knowlton

Major League Baseball teams are working to improve safety conditions at ballparks in order to better protect fans from foul balls and errant bats, and a recent photograph from Pittsburgh Tribute-Review photographer Christopher Horner at an otherwise forgettable Pirates vs. Braves spring training game shows exactly why.

Horner perfectly captured the exact moment that a man stuck his arm in front of an inattentive young fan in order to prevent a flying bat from connecting with the boy’s face. 

Here’s the shot:

And here’s just a split-second later. The man’s forearm appears to have deflected the bat entirely. 

 Hats off to this guy, who saved a young fan from a broken nose, and possibly worse. 

