Photo Evidence: Bloggers Enjoy Booze!

Couldn’t make it to the first monthly “Media Meshing” boozefest last night, thrown by Gawker Media producer Richard Blakeley? Here’s a taste of what you missed: Bloggers, ad reps, and other media types downing suds at Sweet & Vicious in east SoHo. Photos courtesy Nick McGlynn.

Someone we don’t know with Caroline McCarthy, CNET (middle), Sarah Meyers, Pop17.com (right)

Richard Blakeley, Gawker (left), Justin Rocket Silverman, NY Post (right)

David Karp, Tumblr

John Carney, Dealbreaker (front), Richard Blakeley, Gawker Media (middle), Nick Denton, Gawker Media (right)

