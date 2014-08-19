This Photo Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Collectible Ferraris

Ferrari/Joe DeMatio It’s the Oscars of the classic car world, and Ferrari is the biggest star.

At the auctions that surrounded this last week’s Concours d’Elegance classic car event at Pebble Beach, Ferraris ruled the show. Numerous vintage example of the the Prancing Stallion marque went for $US1 million-plus, and numerous Ferraris saw hammer prices exceed $US10 million.

Quite simply, Ferraris are the most collectible classic cars in the world right now.

The photo above tells you everything you need to know about how highly coveted Ferraris have become. It’s a 1954 375 MM Scaglietti winning the “Best In Show” award at the Concours d’Elegance. As Autoblog pointed out, this is the first time in the 64 year history of the Pebble Beach Concours that a Ferrari has collected this prestigious honour.

In the classic car world, collectors, enthusiasts, and fans can’t get enough of Ferrari right now. Check out these other examples that were on display and up for auction last week and over the weekend.

This 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, once owned by Steve McQueen, went for $US10,175,000.

The 1966 Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Special “Tre Posti” has three front seats — with the driver’s in the middle.

$38 million — that’s how much this 1962/63 Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta fetched at auction. That’s a record, making this the most valuable car on Earth.

This 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione took 5th place in its category at the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

You just go weak in the knees when you see a gorgeous vintage Ferrari like this 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta.

Collectors love the sporty joy that Ferraris like this 1961 250 GT SWB California Spider deliver.

Any classic Hollywood starlet would look right at home in this elegant 240 GT Series I Cabriolet, one of only 40 built.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.