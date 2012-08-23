ESPN Pokes Fun At Its Own Obsession With Tim Tebow

Let’s face it. Tim Tebow moves the needle. So you can understand when media outlets (including this one) seemingly track his every move. But no media outlet obsesses more than ESPN. To the point that last week, SportsCenter was transformed into a Tebow Birthday Party.



So it is refreshing to see that the “NFL Preview” issue of ESPN the Magazine not only left Tebow off the cover (in a major upset), but they also poked a little fun at themselves with a note on the side that reads “What? Because we’re ESPN you were expecting Tebow?”

Well played ESPN, well played…

Photo: Twitter.com/ESPNmag

