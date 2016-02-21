Here's a rare look inside of an empty 787 Boeing Dreamliner

The following photo shows an empty 787-8 Boeing Dreamliner, which was delivered to an undisclosed customer in 2014.

This plane is referred to as a Boeing Business Jet, and it arrives unpainted and without an interior since the private client will choose and installs the jet’s actual interior, according to Boeing.

The aircraft has a length of 186 feet and a wingspan of 197 feet.

