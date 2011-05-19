Unbelievably Humiliating Photo Of DSK In Jail Wearing A Suicide Prevention Smock

An unbelievable photo of DSK in jail wearing a blue suicide prevention smock has been obtained by the NYDailyNews.



It is cruel.

The French media is already saying that they will refuse to run it.

And DSK’s lawyers should use this as evidence that the IMF chief should be let out on bail. In fact, there’s a hearing today to discuss a new bail plea offer made by his lawyers. The new conditions offered by his lawyers plus this inhumane photo might help him get out on bail (if he does, his passport will be surrendered and he’ll wear an electronic monitoring bracelet).

Here it is on the NYDailyNews website:

Photo: NYDailyNews

Click here to see DSK’s life before he was arrested >

